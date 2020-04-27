TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CGBD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 44,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $401.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 15,685 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

