Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

