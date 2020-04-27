Telephone & Data Systems (TDSNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

