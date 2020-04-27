Tellor (TRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00066448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $3.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02507359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00210723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00046621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,226,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,136,197 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

