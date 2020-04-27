Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

THC opened at $19.33 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

