Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.20

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Ternium stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

