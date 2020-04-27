Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 96,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Tesla worth $592,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $766.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

