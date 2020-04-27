Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, HitBTC, Instant Bitex and IDAX. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $6.39 billion and approximately $50.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, BtcTurk, Poloniex, BitForex, TOPBTC, BitMart, CoinTiger, FCoin, Bit-Z, Exmo, Kucoin, UEX, Bibox, Iquant, Huobi, Cobinhood, C2CX, HitBTC, ABCC, Coinut, Bittrex, B2BX, DragonEX, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Instant Bitex, IDAX, Sistemkoin, BigONE, OOOBTC, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, TDAX, ChaoEX, LBank, MBAex, Kryptono, OKEx, EXX, CoinEx, Kraken and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

