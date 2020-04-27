Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

