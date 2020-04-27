Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.32.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 156,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

