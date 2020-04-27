TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 425,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

