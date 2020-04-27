The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 90.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.71% of The Carlyle Group worth $53,444,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.