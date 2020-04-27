Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,082,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.5% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

