Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

