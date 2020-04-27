TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$141.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

