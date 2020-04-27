Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

