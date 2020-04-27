Transcodium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,543.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $64,151.37 and approximately $60,543.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,737,141 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.