Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

TPCO opened at $7.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $270.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

