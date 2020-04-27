Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital downgraded Trifast to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trifast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.74).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.89. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

