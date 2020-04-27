TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0144

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, TRON has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $958.53 million and $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, BitFlip and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02506819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00210536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00045830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Tidex, ChaoEX, Mercatox, OEX, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Indodax, Allcoin, Huobi, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, CoinExchange, Rfinex, Hotbit, Coinnest, RightBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Zebpay, BitForex, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Liqui, Upbit, CoinEx, Livecoin, CoinBene, Ovis, Cryptomate, Tokenomy, Bibox, Exrates, Neraex, DragonEX, IDAX, BitFlip, LBank, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDCM, Exmo, CoinFalcon, DDEX, Coinrail, Bithumb, Koinex, OKEx, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Braziliex, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Coindeal, Kryptono and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

