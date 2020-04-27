TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $39.09 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.04436464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003162 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.