Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 182 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

ADSK stock opened at $180.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

