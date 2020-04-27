Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,580 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

