Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

