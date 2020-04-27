Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.