Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

