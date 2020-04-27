Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.41. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

