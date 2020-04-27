Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of WM opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

