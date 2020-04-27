Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,753 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.48 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.