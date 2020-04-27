Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.