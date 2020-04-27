Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 232.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Unilever by 13.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

