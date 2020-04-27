Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 189.2% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

