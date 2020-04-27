Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $105.06 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

