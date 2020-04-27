Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

