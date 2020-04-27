Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.03 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 835,500 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

