Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,177,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 243,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

