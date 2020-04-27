Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.