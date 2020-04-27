Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.82 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,233,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

