Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cfra increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

