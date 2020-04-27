Trust Co. of Vermont Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

