Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

