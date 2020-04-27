Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,707 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $193.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

