Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

