Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 535 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Shares of DLR opened at $150.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

