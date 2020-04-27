Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 611 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

