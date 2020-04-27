Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Unilever were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN opened at $49.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.