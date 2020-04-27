Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,234 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

