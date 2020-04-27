Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,341 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

