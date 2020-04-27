Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 839 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

