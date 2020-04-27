Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $181.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.